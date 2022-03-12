OMG Network Hits Market Cap of $577.06 Million (OMG)

OMG Network (CURRENCY:OMG) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. OMG Network has a total market capitalization of $577.06 million and $124.64 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OMG Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.11 or 0.00010521 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, OMG Network has traded up 2.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get OMG Network alerts:

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $87.10 or 0.00222712 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000075 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000346 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000171 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

About OMG Network

OMG Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 coins. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/OMGnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for OMG Network is omg.network . OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omise_go and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is building a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. OmiseGO is not owned by any single one party. Instead, it is an open distributed network of validators that enforce the behavior of all participants. It uses the mechanism of a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain to enable enforcement of market activity amongst participants. Owning OMG tokens buys the right to validate this blockchain, within its consensus rules. Transaction fees on the network including payment, interchange, trading, and clearinghouse use, are given to non-faulty validators who enforce bonded contract states. The token will have value derived from the fees derived from this network, with the obligation/cost of providing validation to its users. OMG rebrand: OmiseGO Rebrands to OMG Network “

OMG Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OMG Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OMG Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OMG Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OMG Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.