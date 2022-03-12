Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,141 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $2,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 12.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 39,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,177,000 after acquiring an additional 4,464 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 192.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,192,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,358,000 after acquiring an additional 784,926 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 493.4% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 228,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,254,000 after acquiring an additional 189,750 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.7% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 232,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,333,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 81.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,279,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $182,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,155 shares in the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total value of $427,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $128,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on OMC shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.75.

NYSE OMC opened at $76.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.36. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.76 and a 12-month high of $91.61.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 42.88%.

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

