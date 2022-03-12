OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $70.00.

OMVKY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on OMV Aktiengesellschaft from €66.00 ($71.74) to €70.00 ($76.09) in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays cut OMV Aktiengesellschaft from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Get OMV Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of OMVKY opened at $46.15 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.62. OMV Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $42.15 and a 12 month high of $66.79.

OMV AG is engages in the production, processing, and supply of oil and gas, and provision of chemical solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Refining and Marketing, and Chemicals and Materials. The Exploration and Production segment includes oil and gas processing and development which focuses on the regions of Central and Eastern Europe, North Sea, Russia, Middle East, and Africa and Asia-Pacific.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for OMV Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OMV Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.