Onconova Therapeutics (ONTX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.37) per share for the quarter.

NASDAQ:ONTX opened at $1.60 on Friday. Onconova Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.38 and a twelve month high of $19.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.87 and a 200-day moving average of $3.09. The firm has a market cap of $33.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.74.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Onconova Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Onconova Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Onconova Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Onconova Therapeutics by 24.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 177,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 34,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Onconova Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 18.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ONTX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Onconova Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company.

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of oncology therapeutics. It focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The company was founded by Ramesh Kumar and E. Premkumar Reddy on December 22, 1998 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

