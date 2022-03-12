Oncotelic Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTLC) Short Interest Update

Oncotelic Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTLC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 27,500 shares, a growth of 97.8% from the February 13th total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 323,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of Oncotelic Therapeutics stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.23. 66,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,777. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.16. Oncotelic Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.08 and a one year high of $0.36.
Oncotelic Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
