OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $871.40 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) will announce sales of $871.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for OneMain’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $848.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $912.69 million. OneMain reported sales of $825.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that OneMain will report full year sales of $3.65 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.53 billion to $3.76 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.94 billion to $4.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover OneMain.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $784.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. OneMain had a return on equity of 44.08% and a net margin of 28.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.77 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OMF. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on OneMain in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of OneMain in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Seaport Research Partners started coverage on OneMain in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on OneMain from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.67.

In related news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.37 per share, with a total value of $48,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OMF. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in OneMain in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of OneMain by 198.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of OneMain during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of OneMain during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of OneMain by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE OMF opened at $42.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.07 and a 200 day moving average of $52.92. OneMain has a twelve month low of $42.13 and a twelve month high of $63.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.85%. This is a positive change from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.58%.

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the following segments: Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer & Insurance segment consists of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

