Only1 (LIKE) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $442,175.00

Only1 (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. During the last seven days, Only1 has traded 12.6% lower against the US dollar. Only1 has a market cap of $7.77 million and approximately $442,175.00 worth of Only1 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Only1 coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0885 or 0.00000228 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Only1 alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003593 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002571 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.14 or 0.00033774 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $41.01 or 0.00105459 BTC.

About Only1

LIKE is a coin. It was first traded on February 8th, 2018. Only1’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 87,755,617 coins. Only1’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

Only1 Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Only1 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Only1 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Only1 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Only1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Only1 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.