Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLY) Short Interest Up 97.3% in February

Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 35,900 shares, an increase of 97.3% from the February 13th total of 18,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

OTCMKTS:OPHLY traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.27. 5,985 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,356. Ono Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $6.89 and a 1-year high of $9.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.10 and a 200 day moving average of $7.80.

Get Ono Pharmaceutical alerts:

Ono Pharmaceutical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ono Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the production, purchase, and sale of internal medicine, patch and injectable medicine. The company was founded by Ichibei Fushimiya in 1717 and is headquartered in Osaka, Japan.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ono Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ono Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.