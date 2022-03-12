Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLY) Short Interest Up 97.3% in February

Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 35,900 shares, an increase of 97.3% from the February 13th total of 18,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
OTCMKTS:OPHLY traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.27. 5,985 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,356. Ono Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $6.89 and a 1-year high of $9.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.10 and a 200 day moving average of $7.80.
Ono Pharmaceutical Company Profile (Get Rating)
