Onooks (OOKS) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $122,963.00

Onooks (CURRENCY:OOKS) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 12th. Over the last seven days, Onooks has traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Onooks has a total market cap of $5.01 million and approximately $122,963.00 worth of Onooks was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Onooks coin can now be purchased for $0.46 or 0.00001177 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002569 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002029 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00046648 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000154 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,562.76 or 0.06583117 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,837.89 or 0.99765078 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00041659 BTC.

Onooks Profile

Onooks’ total supply is 12,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,927,955 coins. The Reddit community for Onooks is https://reddit.com/r/onooks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Onooks’ official Twitter account is @onooksdev

Buying and Selling Onooks

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Onooks directly using US dollars.

