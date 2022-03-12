onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Shares Sold by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd reduced its stake in onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,378 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in onsemi were worth $3,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT bought a new position in onsemi in the third quarter worth about $43,516,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of onsemi by 5.0% during the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 795,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,596,000 after acquiring an additional 37,974 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of onsemi by 14.8% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,747,639 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,986,000 after acquiring an additional 225,374 shares during the period. Analog Century Management LP increased its stake in shares of onsemi by 100.8% during the third quarter. Analog Century Management LP now owns 423,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,376,000 after acquiring an additional 212,500 shares during the period. Finally, Albar Capital Ltd grew its position in onsemi by 253.7% in the third quarter. Albar Capital Ltd now owns 429,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,643,000 after buying an additional 307,826 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ON opened at $55.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.83 and its 200-day moving average is $56.26. onsemi has a fifty-two week low of $34.01 and a fifty-two week high of $71.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. onsemi had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 31.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Analysts predict that onsemi will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of onsemi from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of onsemi from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of onsemi from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of onsemi from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of onsemi from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.25.

In other onsemi news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total transaction of $263,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total transaction of $196,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,055 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,799. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

