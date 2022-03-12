Onyx Acquisition Co I (NASDAQ:ONYX) Short Interest Up 100.0% in February

Onyx Acquisition Co I (NASDAQ:ONYX – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the February 13th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 74,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NASDAQ ONYX traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $9.97. The company had a trading volume of 22,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,001. Onyx Acquisition Co I has a 1 year low of $9.81 and a 1 year high of $10.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.93.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ONYX. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Onyx Acquisition Co I during the fourth quarter worth about $164,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP purchased a new stake in Onyx Acquisition Co I during the 4th quarter worth approximately $347,000. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Onyx Acquisition Co I during the 4th quarter worth approximately $347,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Onyx Acquisition Co I in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Finally, Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Onyx Acquisition Co I during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $815,000.

Onyx Acquisition Co I is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Onyx Acquisition Co I is based in New York.

