Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Boosts Stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 29.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,692 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,420 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.11% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $6,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPEM. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 21.3% in the third quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPEM traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.60. The company had a trading volume of 2,507,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,153,107. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $36.56 and a 1-year high of $46.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.12.

