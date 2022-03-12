Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 170.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,617 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,045 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 2.8% of Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $8,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VTV. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,120,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 30.3% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 13.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,938,000 after purchasing an additional 4,981 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 15.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 78,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,815,000 after purchasing an additional 10,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 251,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter.

VTV stock traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $141.71. 2,296,539 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,445,438. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $127.70 and a 52-week high of $151.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $145.55 and its 200 day moving average is $143.07.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

