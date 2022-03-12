Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Buys 31,160 Shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Get Rating) by 365.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,690 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,160 shares during the quarter. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC owned 0.10% of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF worth $1,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PULS. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,187,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,351,000 after purchasing an additional 620,209 shares during the period. Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 182.3% during the third quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,590,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,368,000 after buying an additional 2,318,421 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 20.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,880,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,121,000 after acquiring an additional 493,698 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 703.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,574,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 53.4% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,336,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,415,000 after buying an additional 465,536 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PULS traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.18. 194,249 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 570,030. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.54. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $49.17 and a 1 year high of $49.88.

