Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Buys 50,464 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 46.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 158,311 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,464 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 6.0% of Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $17,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. WC Walker & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 11,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 10,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $263,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7,348.4% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 196,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,382,000 after purchasing an additional 193,558 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 46,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $108.41. 11,997,840 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,781,256. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $108.25 and a 12 month high of $116.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $110.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.45.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

