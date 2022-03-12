Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,137 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Tesla comprises 0.5% of Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 4.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,829,488 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $40,968,213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377,179 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Tesla by 0.4% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 37,427,314 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $29,024,320,000 after buying an additional 144,749 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 7.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,169,939 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $10,183,430,000 after buying an additional 858,839 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 2.9% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,630,339 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $8,243,615,000 after buying an additional 297,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 5.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,685,063 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,857,693,000 after buying an additional 203,941 shares during the last quarter. 40.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,160.85, for a total transaction of $1,276,935.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $815.72, for a total transaction of $2,855,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,128,762 shares of company stock worth $1,057,576,236. 25.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $1,200.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,040.00 to $1,200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,300.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $888.00 to $1,108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $940.09.

Shares of TSLA stock traded down $42.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $795.35. The stock had a trading volume of 22,273,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,256,727. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $546.98 and a twelve month high of $1,243.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $927.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $929.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $798.74 billion, a PE ratio of 162.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 2.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.65 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 20.36%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tesla (Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.