Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Has $1.47 Million Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,336 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 703 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 0.5% of Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackay Shields LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 39,252.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 393,484,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 392,484,673 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 139.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,946,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715,293 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $479,619,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 328.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,296,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,305,000 after acquiring an additional 993,721 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 94,761.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 683,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,375,000 after acquiring an additional 682,280 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

VOO stock traded down $4.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $386.16. 5,870,951 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,496,196. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $409.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $415.42. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $354.14 and a 12 month high of $441.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $1.53 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.