Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Purchases 479 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up 0.5% of Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,074,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 12.6% during the third quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 10,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $267,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,313,000 after purchasing an additional 4,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter valued at about $8,830,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ stock traded down $6.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $324.40. 66,228,432 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,664,719. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $307.39 and a 1-year high of $408.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $356.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $373.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.491 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

