Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Purchases 816 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 30.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,499 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Collective Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 4,677 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 5,375 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 29,036 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,540,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $715,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 269.4% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,246 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. 63.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.17, for a total transaction of $132,954,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 41,484 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.50, for a total value of $12,922,266.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 774,352 shares of company stock valued at $215,354,931. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded down $5.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $221.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,659,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,552,219. The firm has a market capitalization of $552.50 billion, a PE ratio of 57.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 6.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $247.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $255.52. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $122.72 and a 52 week high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 36.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.16%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Summit Insights cut NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Bank of America boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $360.00 price target on NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $332.17.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

