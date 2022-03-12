Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,801 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,466 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 13.7% of Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $40,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VUG. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 105.1% during the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 4,394 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 37,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,825,000 after acquiring an additional 3,137 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,430,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,777,831,000 after acquiring an additional 94,816 shares during the last quarter. Seven Post Investment Office LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $287,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 443.3% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,542,000 after acquiring an additional 7,231 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VUG traded down $5.35 on Friday, reaching $258.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 949,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,348,891. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $247.82 and a twelve month high of $328.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $284.87 and a 200-day moving average of $301.24.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

