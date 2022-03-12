Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Sells 28,352 Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 410,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,352 shares during the quarter. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF accounts for approximately 7.7% of Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.86% of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF worth $22,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in JHMM. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,086,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 38.4% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 669,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,719,000 after buying an additional 185,790 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 15.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,057,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,637,000 after purchasing an additional 140,083 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 8.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,541,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,903,000 after purchasing an additional 117,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,957,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,462,000 after acquiring an additional 99,675 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA JHMM traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.74. 104,045 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,974. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.01 and a 200-day moving average of $53.41. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a one year low of $47.05 and a one year high of $56.82.

