Open Platform Price Down 4.9% This Week (OPEN)

Open Platform (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 12th. Over the last seven days, Open Platform has traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar. Open Platform has a total market cap of $1.74 million and approximately $21,570.00 worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Open Platform coin can now be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002556 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003612 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002557 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.21 or 0.00033781 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.21 or 0.00105389 BTC.

Open Platform Coin Profile

Open Platform (CRYPTO:OPEN) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2018. Open Platform’s total supply is 1,745,447,045 coins and its circulating supply is 1,061,610,422 coins. The official message board for Open Platform is medium.com/@theOPENPlatform . Open Platform’s official website is www.openfuture.io . Open Platform’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatformICO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

