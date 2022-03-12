Open Text (TSE:OTEX) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $61.38

Open Text Co. (TSE:OTEX – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:OTEX)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$61.38 and traded as low as C$53.26. Open Text shares last traded at C$53.31, with a volume of 839,154 shares trading hands.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Open Text to C$74.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$70.92.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$57.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$61.38. The company has a market capitalization of C$14.46 billion and a PE ratio of 23.16.

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; business network that manages and connects data within the organization; Cyber Resilience, a solution for defending against cyber threats and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; OpenText security solutions that addresses information security and digital investigations; AI and analytics that leverages structured or unstructured data; and OpenText Information Management software platform that provides multi-level, multi-role, and multi context security information platforms.

