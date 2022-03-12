Opium Hits One Day Trading Volume of $47,645.00 (OPIUM)

Opium (CURRENCY:OPIUM) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 12th. In the last week, Opium has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar. Opium has a market cap of $2.13 million and approximately $47,645.00 worth of Opium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Opium coin can currently be bought for $0.51 or 0.00001311 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002558 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002025 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00046800 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000153 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,583.67 or 0.06608075 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39,039.43 or 0.99848256 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.46 or 0.00042089 BTC.

Opium Coin Profile

Opium launched on January 25th, 2021. The Reddit community for Opium is https://reddit.com/r/opium_network . Opium’s official Twitter account is @Opium_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Opium protocol is a universal protocol to create, settle and trade virtually all derivatives and financial instruments in a professional and trustless way. It allows anyone to build custom exchange-traded products on top of the Ethereum blockchain. Once created, they can be traded freely via a network of relayers and will be priced according to supply and demand. The Opium Network is a learning ecosystem that can work with the custom logic of both derivatives and oracles. All created positions are represented by ERC-721o tokens that are specially designed for trading financial instruments and can be combined into portfolios and natively traded in combined orders. At the same time, these tokens are backward compatible with the ERC-721 token standard and can be used in existing ecosystems. “

Buying and Selling Opium

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opium directly using US dollars.

