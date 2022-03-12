OptionRoom (ROOM) Price Reaches $0.0451 on Top Exchanges

OptionRoom (CURRENCY:ROOM) traded up 8.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 12th. One OptionRoom coin can now be bought for about $0.0451 or 0.00000115 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, OptionRoom has traded down 9.6% against the US dollar. OptionRoom has a total market cap of $563,332.16 and $89,410.00 worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002556 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002020 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.44 or 0.00047119 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000153 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,584.35 or 0.06604166 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39,087.96 or 0.99887129 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00041906 BTC.

About OptionRoom

OptionRoom’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,493,373 coins. OptionRoom’s official Twitter account is @option_room

Buying and Selling OptionRoom

