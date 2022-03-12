OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (TSE:OGI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (TSE:OGI – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$3.42.

OGI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$5.00 target price on shares of OrganiGram in a report on Monday, January 10th. ATB Capital increased their price objective on OrganiGram from C$2.65 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on OrganiGram from C$3.83 to C$3.49 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. reduced their price objective on OrganiGram from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on OrganiGram from C$4.00 to C$2.25 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th.

Get OrganiGram alerts:

Shares of OrganiGram stock opened at C$1.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$532.91 million and a PE ratio of -4.89. OrganiGram has a 52 week low of C$1.65 and a 52 week high of C$5.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.95 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.52. The company has a quick ratio of 6.60, a current ratio of 8.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

OrganiGram (TSE:OGI – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 11th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$30.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$29.64 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that OrganiGram will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

OrganiGram Company Profile (Get Rating)

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OrganiGram Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrganiGram and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.