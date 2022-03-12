OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (TSE:OGI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (TSE:OGI – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$3.42.
OGI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$5.00 target price on shares of OrganiGram in a report on Monday, January 10th. ATB Capital increased their price objective on OrganiGram from C$2.65 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on OrganiGram from C$3.83 to C$3.49 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. reduced their price objective on OrganiGram from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on OrganiGram from C$4.00 to C$2.25 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th.
Shares of OrganiGram stock opened at C$1.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$532.91 million and a PE ratio of -4.89. OrganiGram has a 52 week low of C$1.65 and a 52 week high of C$5.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.95 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.52. The company has a quick ratio of 6.60, a current ratio of 8.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.
OrganiGram Company Profile (Get Rating)
Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.
Recommended Stories
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
Receive News & Ratings for OrganiGram Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrganiGram and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.