Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $7.99

Shares of Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ:SEED – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.99 and traded as high as $10.66. Origin Agritech shares last traded at $10.34, with a volume of 727,280 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.99.

Get Origin Agritech alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Origin Agritech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Origin Agritech in the third quarter worth $85,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Origin Agritech in the second quarter worth $91,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Origin Agritech in the third quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Origin Agritech in the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.23% of the company’s stock.

Origin Agritech Ltd. is engaged in the corn seed distribution business and research focusing on genetically enhanced breeding technologies in agricultural crops. It is involved in agricultural biotechnology and an agricultural oriented e-commerce platform operating in China. The firm’s seed research and development activities focus on crop seed breeding and genetic improvement.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Origin Agritech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Agritech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.