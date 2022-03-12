Origin Dollar Market Cap Tops $152.75 Million (OUSD)

Origin Dollar (CURRENCY:OUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 12th. Origin Dollar has a total market capitalization of $152.75 million and $276,105.00 worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Origin Dollar has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Origin Dollar coin can now be bought for approximately $0.99 or 0.00002542 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002557 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002027 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.39 or 0.00047017 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000153 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,590.25 or 0.06623688 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,087.07 or 0.99951852 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00041952 BTC.

Origin Dollar Profile

Origin Dollar’s total supply is 153,658,334 coins. Origin Dollar’s official website is www.ousd.com . The Reddit community for Origin Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol . Origin Dollar’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

Origin Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origin Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Origin Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

