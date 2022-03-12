Origin Protocol 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $14.63 Million (OGN)

Origin Protocol (CURRENCY:OGN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. One Origin Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00000686 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Origin Protocol has traded down 3.6% against the dollar. Origin Protocol has a total market capitalization of $104.38 million and $14.63 million worth of Origin Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Origin Protocol

Origin Protocol (CRYPTO:OGN) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 1st, 2018. Origin Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 388,570,733 coins. The official message board for Origin Protocol is medium.com/originprotocol/introducing-origin-6e7e3a1cd1c9 . Origin Protocol’s official website is www.originprotocol.com . The Reddit community for Origin Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Origin Protocol’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Origin is an open-source platform that enables the creation of peer-to-peer marketplaces and e-commerce applications. The Origin Platform initially targets the global sharing economy, allowing buyers and sellers of fractional use goods and services (car-sharing, service-based tasks, home-sharing, etc.) to transact on the distributed, open web. Using the Ethereum blockchain and Interplanetary File System (IPFS), the platform and its community participants can interact in a peer-to-peer fashion, allowing for the creation and booking of services and goods without traditional intermediaries. “

Origin Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origin Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Origin Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

