Orion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OHPA) Short Interest Down 58.4% in February

Orion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OHPA – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, a drop of 58.4% from the February 13th total of 29,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of OHPA traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.76. 26,313 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,349. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.73. Orion Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.51 and a 12-month high of $10.73.

Get Orion Acquisition alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OHPA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Orion Acquisition by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 330,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Orion Acquisition by 6.0% in the third quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 53,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 3,001 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Orion Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Orion Acquisition by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 15,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 4,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Orion Acquisition by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,896 shares during the last quarter. 48.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orion Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.