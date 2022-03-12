Orion Biotech Opportunities Corp (NASDAQ:ORIA) Short Interest Down 50.0% in February

Orion Biotech Opportunities Corp (NASDAQ:ORIA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the February 13th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

ORIA stock remained flat at $$9.70 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,425. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.71 and a 200-day moving average of $9.76. Orion Biotech Opportunities has a 12-month low of $9.45 and a 12-month high of $10.78.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Orion Biotech Opportunities during the 3rd quarter valued at $11,786,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Biotech Opportunities in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,864,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Biotech Opportunities in the 4th quarter valued at $6,142,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Biotech Opportunities in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,868,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Biotech Opportunities in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,713,000. 34.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orion Biotech Opportunities Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Orion Biotech Opportunities Corp. is based in New York.

