Orora Limited (OTCMKTS:ORRAF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Orora Limited (OTCMKTS:ORRAF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 143,000 shares, a decrease of 57.1% from the February 13th total of 333,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Shares of ORRAF remained flat at $$2.34 during trading hours on Friday. Orora has a twelve month low of $2.15 and a twelve month high of $2.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.38.
Orora Company Profile (Get Rating)
