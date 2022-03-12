Orora Limited (OTCMKTS:ORRAF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Orora Limited (OTCMKTS:ORRAF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 143,000 shares, a decrease of 57.1% from the February 13th total of 333,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of ORRAF remained flat at $$2.34 during trading hours on Friday. Orora has a twelve month low of $2.15 and a twelve month high of $2.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.38.

Orora Company Profile

Orora Ltd. engages in the manufacturing and distribution of fiber, glass and aluminum beverage cans. It operates through the following segments: Orora Australasia and Orora North America. The Orora Australasia segment focuses on the manufacture of fiber and beverage packaging products within Australia and New Zealand.

