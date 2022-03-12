Orpea SA (OTCMKTS:ORPEF) Short Interest Down 54.1% in February

Orpea SA (OTCMKTS:ORPEF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 121,300 shares, a decrease of 54.1% from the February 13th total of 264,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 67.4 days.

OTCMKTS ORPEF traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.00. The company had a trading volume of 633 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,855. Orpea has a 1-year low of $36.60 and a 1-year high of $132.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.46 and a 200 day moving average of $93.98.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Orpea from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Orpea SA engages in the operation of geriatric healthcare facilities. Its services include nursing home, psychiatric care clinics, home care, post-acute and rehabilitation clinics. The company was founded by Jean-Claude Marian in 1989 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

