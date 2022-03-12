Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.88 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) will announce $1.88 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Oshkosh’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.79 billion to $1.94 billion. Oshkosh posted sales of $1.89 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oshkosh will report full-year sales of $8.37 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.26 billion to $8.57 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $9.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.65 billion to $9.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Oshkosh.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 5.15%. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Oshkosh from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.65.

NYSE:OSK opened at $106.85 on Friday. Oshkosh has a one year low of $95.79 and a one year high of $137.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $113.97 and a 200-day moving average of $111.06. The company has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.08%.

In other news, SVP Thomas P. Hawkins sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total value of $393,645.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Oshkosh by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Oshkosh by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Oshkosh by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Oshkosh by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Oshkosh by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 96.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

