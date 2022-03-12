Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Shares Acquired by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,888 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.15% of Oshkosh worth $10,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in Oshkosh in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,136,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Oshkosh by 5.3% in the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 106,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,873,000 after acquiring an additional 5,339 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC boosted its stake in Oshkosh by 5.1% in the third quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 213,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,820,000 after acquiring an additional 10,370 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Oshkosh by 8.0% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 29,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Oshkosh in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,170,000. Institutional investors own 96.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

NYSE OSK opened at $106.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.42. Oshkosh Co. has a 1 year low of $95.79 and a 1 year high of $137.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $113.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 10.32%. Oshkosh’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.08%.

In other Oshkosh news, SVP Thomas P. Hawkins sold 3,500 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total transaction of $393,645.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OSK. Evercore ISI cut Oshkosh from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Bank of America cut Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Oshkosh from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Oshkosh from $127.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Oshkosh in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.65.

Oshkosh Profile (Get Rating)

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.