Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$21.95.

A number of analysts recently commented on OR shares. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$27.50 to C$25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. CIBC boosted their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.50 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.50 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

Shares of TSE:OR opened at C$18.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$3.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.09. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 12-month low of C$13.54 and a 12-month high of C$18.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$15.39 and its 200 day moving average is C$15.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s payout ratio is -148.94%.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

