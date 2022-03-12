Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Shares Bought by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG raised its position in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) by 168.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 152,964 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 95,920 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.20% of Owens & Minor worth $4,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OMI. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Owens & Minor during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Owens & Minor during the 3rd quarter worth $91,000. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of Owens & Minor during the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of Owens & Minor during the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Virginia VA acquired a new position in shares of Owens & Minor during the 3rd quarter worth $236,000. 99.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OMI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Owens & Minor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Owens & Minor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

In other Owens & Minor news, COO Jeffrey T. Jochims sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total value of $298,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 4.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE OMI opened at $39.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.65. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.85 and a 52 week high of $49.16.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. Owens & Minor had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 35.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Owens & Minor, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the Global Solutions and Global Products segments. The Global Solutions segment consists of the United States distribution, outsourced logistics, and value-added services businesses. The Global Products segment manufactures and sources medical surgical products through production and kitting operations.

