Oxen (OXEN) Trading 12.4% Lower This Week

Oxen (CURRENCY:OXEN) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 12th. Oxen has a total market cap of $25.99 million and approximately $21,464.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oxen coin can now be bought for about $0.45 or 0.00001156 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Oxen has traded 12.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39,132.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,582.61 or 0.06599634 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $105.60 or 0.00269863 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00014909 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $292.30 or 0.00746948 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.49 or 0.00067691 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $178.83 or 0.00456989 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00007142 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.44 or 0.00371657 BTC.

Oxen Profile

Oxen (OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 57,459,044 coins. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement. “

Buying and Selling Oxen

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

