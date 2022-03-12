Oxen Price Reaches $0.46 on Major Exchanges (OXEN)

Oxen (CURRENCY:OXEN) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. One Oxen coin can currently be purchased for about $0.46 or 0.00001166 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Oxen has a market capitalization of $26.26 million and $28,052.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Oxen has traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39,190.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,590.70 or 0.06610562 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.54 or 0.00271847 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $295.07 or 0.00752925 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00014814 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.60 or 0.00067886 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $192.61 or 0.00491462 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00007359 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $151.60 or 0.00386820 BTC.

Oxen Profile

OXEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 57,476,204 coins. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement. “

Oxen Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

