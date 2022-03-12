Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) Short Interest Update

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 937,500 shares, a decrease of 54.0% from the February 13th total of 2,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,606,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of OXLC stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $7.21. 1,233,731 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,627,609. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.70. Oxford Lane Capital has a 1-year low of $6.16 and a 1-year high of $8.53.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.48%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OXLC. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oxford Lane Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $14,462,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Oxford Lane Capital by 128.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 938,765 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,956,000 after purchasing an additional 527,795 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oxford Lane Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $2,624,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oxford Lane Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,817,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Oxford Lane Capital by 247.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 171,530 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 122,225 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oxford Lane Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th.

Oxford Lane Capital is an investment company that invests primarily in debt and equity tranches of CLO vehicles.

