Oxygen Trading 7.7% Lower Over Last Week (OXY)

Oxygen (CURRENCY:OXY) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 12th. In the last seven days, Oxygen has traded down 7.7% against the US dollar. Oxygen has a total market cap of $13.54 million and approximately $691,737.00 worth of Oxygen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oxygen coin can now be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00000781 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005084 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000106 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000085 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Oxygen Coin Profile

Oxygen (CRYPTO:OXY) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 12th, 2020. Oxygen’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 44,299,061 coins. Oxygen’s official Twitter account is @Oxygen_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxycoin is a blockchain-based mobile platform with its own native token. The platform features a built in exchange (with fiat), wallet and password management tools, an address book, and a central media hub. Following the launch, Oxycoin will create an Enhanced DAPP SDK, allowing “non-blockchain developers” to build decentralized applications (DAPPs) using JavaScript. The Oxycoin token allows users to vote on platform decisions. “

Oxygen Coin Trading

