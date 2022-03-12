Pacer Benchmark Retail Real Estate SCTR ETF (NYSEARCA:RTL) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $13.83

Pacer Benchmark Retail Real Estate SCTR ETF (NYSEARCA:RTL – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.83 and traded as low as $7.31. Pacer Benchmark Retail Real Estate SCTR ETF shares last traded at $7.34, with a volume of 472,862 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $952.80 million, a PE ratio of -13.35 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.83.

About Pacer Benchmark Retail Real Estate SCTR ETF

iShares Retail Real Estate Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE NAREIT Retail Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the FTSE NAREIT Retail Capped Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the retail property real estate sector of the United States equity market.

