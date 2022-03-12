Pacer Swan SOS Flex (April) ETF (BATS:PSFM) Trading Down 1.1%

Pacer Swan SOS Flex (April) ETF (BATS:PSFM – Get Rating) dropped 1.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $21.69 and last traded at $21.69. Approximately 2 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $21.93.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.63 and a 200 day moving average of $22.63.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Swan SOS Flex (April) ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Swan SOS Flex (April) ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.