Pacific Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Pacific Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 56.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,188 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 2.7% of Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Hoese & Co LLP raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 19,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,409,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 8,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,816,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Applied Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 51,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 3,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $4.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $386.16. 5,870,951 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,496,196. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $354.14 and a 1 year high of $441.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $409.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $415.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a $1.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. This is an increase from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

