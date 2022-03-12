Pacific Financial Group Inc. Has $12.32 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Pacific Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,120 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 8.1% of Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $12,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 147.9% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $69,000.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $5.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $422.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,299,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,479,923. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $447.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $453.68. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $385.34 and a one year high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

