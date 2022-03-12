Pacific Financial Group Inc. Has $3.60 Million Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Pacific Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Applied Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 2,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 4,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 32,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,818,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 107,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,502,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $103.67. 5,381,626 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,623,188. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $88.83 and a 1-year high of $116.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $105.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.60.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

