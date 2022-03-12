Pacific Financial Group Inc. Makes New $11.24 Million Investment in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Pacific Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 29,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $11,243,000. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for approximately 7.4% of Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of QQQ. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 100.0% during the third quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter worth about $38,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 145.5% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 42.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded down $6.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $324.40. 66,228,432 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,664,719. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $356.29 and its 200 day moving average is $373.58. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $307.39 and a 12 month high of $408.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.491 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile (Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

