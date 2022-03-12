Pacific Financial Group Inc. Sells 40,026 Shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Pacific Financial Group Inc. cut its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Get Rating) by 67.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 40,026 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $1,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 583.6% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,064,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $70,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284,000 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $83,443,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 114.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,180,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $144,330,000 after buying an additional 1,161,539 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,054,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $211,404,000 after purchasing an additional 495,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 336.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 498,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,980,000 after purchasing an additional 384,024 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF stock traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.15. 4,172,054 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 12-month low of $31.19 and a 12-month high of $46.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.66.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.