Pacific Financial Group Inc. Takes Position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Pacific Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 74,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,054,000. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Pacific Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPTL. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 9.3% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,670,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752,094 shares in the last quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $177,464,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 4,437.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,373,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,308,000 after acquiring an additional 3,299,540 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,928,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,610,000 after purchasing an additional 110,852 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 16.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,822,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,248,000 after acquiring an additional 252,555 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPTL traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.62. 2,516,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,996,667. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $38.28 and a twelve month high of $43.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.43.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

