PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $346.00 Million

Equities analysts expect PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) to post $346.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for PacWest Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $360.90 million and the lowest is $335.10 million. PacWest Bancorp reported sales of $306.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will report full year sales of $1.44 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.48 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for PacWest Bancorp.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.14. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 44.87% and a return on equity of 15.75%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share.

PACW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PacWest Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

In related news, EVP Bryan M. Corsini sold 1,139 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.85, for a total value of $54,501.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in PacWest Bancorp by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,909,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $447,590,000 after purchasing an additional 303,547 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,508,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,800,000 after buying an additional 106,922 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,761,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,723,000 after buying an additional 407,179 shares in the last quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,268,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,414,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PACW opened at $43.84 on Friday. PacWest Bancorp has a 1-year low of $35.71 and a 1-year high of $51.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.95 and a 200 day moving average of $46.31. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.61%.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

